CEO of Austrian APA news agency elected new EANA President VIDEO

Vienna, October 8, AZERTAC

During the General assembly held in Vienna on Friday, members of the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA) elected CEO of the Austrian APA news agency Clemens Pig as new President of the organization, for a 2-year mandate. The Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) also supported APA CEO’s candidacy.

Moreover, Chairman and CEO of Agence France Presse Fabrice Fries and Director General of Bosnia and Herzegovina's Federal News Agency (FENA) Elmir Huremovic were elected Board Members. CEO of Romanian National News Agency AGERPRES Alexandru Giboi was re-elected Secretary General of EANA, for a 3 year mandate.

The General Assembly also commemorated the former head of the Bulgarian BTA news agency, well-known journalist Maxim Minchev, who passed away because of COVID-19. “The Maxim Minchev Award”, that honor his name, was presented to the German news agency DPA.

The EANA General Assembly decided to hold the next General Assembly in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, next autumn.

On October 7, an event marking the 75th anniversary of founding of Austria Press Agency (APA) was held in Austria’s capital city Vienna. The ceremony was attended by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, MPs, as well as heads and representatives of member agencies of the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA). AZERTAC, member of EANA since 2008, was also represented at the anniversary event. The same day, Vienna also hosted the autumn conference of the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA) on “Diversity and gender in newsrooms”.

EANA, which has a significant impact on global information policy, brings together 32 European news agencies. AZERTAC, a member of EANA since 2008, is closely involved in the organization's activity.