CIS delegation visits Azerbaijani CEC

Baku, March 22, AZERTAC

Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov met with a delegation led by the First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Viktor Guminsky, who is on a visit in Baku to monitor the presidential elections scheduled for April 11.

According to the media and public relations department of the CEC Secretariat, Mazahir Panahov expressed satisfaction with the meeting held in the CEC on the eve of the elections. The Chairman also noted that the CEC attaches special importance to mutually beneficial cooperation with international organizations.

In turn, head of the delegation Victor Guminsky asked about preparations for the forthcoming elections.

Panahov spoke about the projects for ensuring free, fair and transparent elections, which are of great importance for the socio-political life of Azerbaijan, as well as the forthcoming steps.

The sides also exchanged views on the prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in various spheres related to elections and other issues of mutual interest.