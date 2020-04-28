  • HOMEPAGE
    COVID-19: Egypt records 248 new cases, 20 deaths in 24 hours

    28.04.2020 [11:42]

    Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

    Egypt recorded new 248 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, scaling up the total number of the infected cases to 4,782 on Monday, according to the Health Ministry daily briefing on the pandemic, Egypt Today reports.

    This daily figure is the highest infection rate registered in Egypt so far. As for the mortality rate, it increased to 337 deaths after registering new 20 deaths in 24 hours, said Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed, noting that all the infected cases are Egyptians.

    The number of COVID-19 cases whose PCR tests turned from positive to negative increased to 1,602, including 1236 people who recovered from the virus.

    All positive cases are placed under quarantine at isolation hospitals, the spokesman said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :COVID-19: Egypt records 248 new cases, 20 deaths in 24 hours
