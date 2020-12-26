  • HOMEPAGE
    COVID-19 kills 134 more people in Iran

    26.12.2020 [17:15]

    Baku, December 26, AZERTAC

    Some 134 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 54,574, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Saturday, according to IRNA.

    Some 5,760 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 732 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

    Sadat Lari noted that 942,548 patients out of a total of 1,194,963 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

    Some 5,273 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

    She added that 7,354,931 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

