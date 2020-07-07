COVID-19 kills 200 more in Iran
Baku, July 7, AZERTAC
Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Tuesday that some 200 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 11,931, according to IRNA.
Some 2,637 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,455 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.
She noted that a total of 245,688 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 207,000 of whom have recovered and were discharged from hospital.
Some 3,270 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.
She added that 1,846,793 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.
