COVID-19 kills 200 more in Iran

Baku, July 7, AZERTAC

Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Tuesday that some 200 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 11,931, according to IRNA.

Sima Sadat Lari said that, with the 200 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 11,931.

Some 2,637 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,455 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

She noted that a total of 245,688 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 207,000 of whom have recovered and were discharged from hospital.

Some 3,270 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 1,846,793 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.