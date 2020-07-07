  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    COVID-19 kills 200 more in Iran

    07.07.2020 [18:03]

    Baku, July 7, AZERTAC

    Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Tuesday that some 200 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 11,931, according to IRNA.

    Sima Sadat Lari said that, with the 200 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 11,931.

    Some 2,637 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,455 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

    She noted that a total of 245,688 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 207,000 of whom have recovered and were discharged from hospital.

    Some 3,270 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

    She added that 1,846,793 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

    AZERTAG.AZ :COVID-19 kills 200 more in Iran
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    07.07.2020 [11:34]
    France's new premier announces Cabinet reshuffle
    06.07.2020 [12:21]
    Ennio Morricone, Oscar-winning film composer, dies at 91
    05.07.2020 [19:50]
    Iran records highest daily COVID-19 fatalities
    04.07.2020 [15:44]
    Tokyo reports 131 new coronavirus cases, nationwide tally tops 20,000
    COVID-19 kills 200 more in Iran