    COVID-19 kills 217 more in Iran

    20.07.2020 [16:30]

    Baku, July 20, AZERTAC

    Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Monday that some 217 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 14,405, according to IRNA.

    Sima Sadat Lari said that, with the 217 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 14,405.

    Some 2,414 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,641 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

    She noted that a total of 276,202 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 240,087 of whom have recovered and were discharged from hospital.

    Some 3,583 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

    She added that 2,175,217 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

