COVID-19 kills 221 people in Iran

Baku, December 12, AZERTAC

Some 221 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 51,949, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Saturday, according to IRNA.

Sima Sadat Lari said that with the 221 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 51,949.

Some 8,201 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,286 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 800,743 patients out of a total of 1,100,818 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 5,739 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 6,657,974 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.