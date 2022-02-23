  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    COVID-19 kills 223 more Iranians over past 24 hours

    23.02.2022 [11:49]

    Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

    The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 135,499 with 223 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, according to IRNA.

    22,073 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,399 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,539,783 patients out of a total of 6,983,635 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    Some 3,918 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

    The Health Ministry also announced that 62,362,851 Iranians have received the first dose and 55,214,782 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Moreover, 22,490,043 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :COVID-19 kills 223 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    23.02.2022 [18:05]
    4 dead after helicopter crashes on Hawaiian island of Kauai
    23.02.2022 [16:42]
    Russia`s richest lose $32 billion as Ukraine crisis deepens
    23.02.2022 [14:44]
    Reinfections with Omicron subvariants are rare, Danish study finds
    23.02.2022 [12:27]
    UK to end legal self-isolation after positive COVID test from Feb. 24
    COVID-19 kills 223 more Iranians over past 24 hours