COVID-19 kills 223 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 135,499 with 223 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, according to IRNA.

22,073 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,399 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,539,783 patients out of a total of 6,983,635 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,918 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 62,362,851 Iranians have received the first dose and 55,214,782 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 22,490,043 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.