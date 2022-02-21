COVID-19 kills 242 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

242 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 135,040, Iran's Health Ministry said on Sunday, according to IRNA.

16,967 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,315 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,489,920 patients out of a total of 6,942,452 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 4,053 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 62,151,678 Iranians have received the first dose and 55,100,697 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 22,214,679 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.