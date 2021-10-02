COVID-19 vaccine jabs given in Turkey top 110M

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

The number of COVID-19 vaccine jabs given in Turkey has topped 110 million since an immunization campaign was launched in January, official figures showed on Saturday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Nearly 54 million people have received their first shots, while more than 44.8 million have been fully vaccinated, according to the Health Ministry.

At least 86.9% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 10 million people.