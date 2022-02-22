  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    COVID: 4th dose for vulnerable from March 1 in Italy

    22.02.2022 [15:32]

    Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

    The fragile and vulnerable will get their fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot from March 1, COVID czar Francesco Figliuolo said Monday, according to ANSA.

    "We will certainly continue to keep the organization (of vaccination) as it is," said the emergency commissioner.

    About a million doses of the Novovax vaccine will arrive by the weekend, he added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :COVID: 4th dose for vulnerable from March 1 in Italy
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    22.02.2022 [15:15]
    SpaceX launches more Starlink internet satellites to space
    22.02.2022 [14:38]
    Japan's top business lobby calls for border controls to be eased more
    22.02.2022 [12:23]
    Turkiye sees almost 1.3M foreign tourist arrivals in January
    22.02.2022 [10:40]
    1,800-year-old Roman remains found in valley of eastern Turkiye
    COVID: 4th dose for vulnerable from March 1 in Italy