COVID: 4th dose for vulnerable from March 1 in Italy
22.02.2022 [15:32]
Baku, February 22, AZERTAC
The fragile and vulnerable will get their fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot from March 1, COVID czar Francesco Figliuolo said Monday, according to ANSA.
"We will certainly continue to keep the organization (of vaccination) as it is," said the emergency commissioner.
About a million doses of the Novovax vaccine will arrive by the weekend, he added.
