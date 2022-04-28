COVID: Italy reports 87,940 new cases, 186 more victims over past 24 hours

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

There have been 87,940 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 186 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday, according to ANSA.

That compares with 29,575 new cases and 146 more victims Tuesday.

Some 554,526 more tests have been done, compared to 182,675 Tuesday.

The positivity rate is down from 16.2% to 15.8%.

Intensive care cases are down 15 to 394 and hospital admissions down 173 to 10,155.

The currently positive are 1,234,676, down 300 on Tuesday.

The recovered and discharged are 14,881,965, up 88,545 on Tuesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 16,279,754, and the death toll is 63,113.