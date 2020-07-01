COVID shows media mission essential – pope

Baku, July 1, AZERTAC

The COVID crisis has shown how essential the media's mission is, Pope Francis said Tuesday, according to ANSA news agency.

"The experience of these last months has shown how essential the media's mission to keep people united, shortening distances, supplying the necessary information and opening hearts and minds to the truth," Francis said in a message to the Catholic Media Conference, running from June 30 to July 2 on the theme "Together While Apart".

The pope said the media's mission was key in communicating information about the coronavirus emergency.