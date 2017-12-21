    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    C-Check performed on Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in Azerbaijan

    21.12.2017 [12:44]

    Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani "Silk Way Technics" company, for the first time among the CIS countries has performed base maintenance in the C-Check volume on a modern Boeing 787-8 "Dreamliner".

    As part of the C-Check base maintenance, a total of 1,679 hours were spent on scheduled and 174 hours - unscheduled work.

    This maintenance is one of the most thorough and complex types of validation of efficiency of all systems, equipment and structure of the aircraft. It is performed at strictly defined intervals, measured by the number of flight hours, the number of landings, or the aircraft's operating time. This form of maintenance is much more labor-intensive and strictly periodic.

    Earlier "Silk Way Technics" performed a similar base maintenance on Boeing 747-8 aircraft.

    Today, on the base of "Silk Way Technics", line and base maintenance is performed on such aircrafts and their components as Boeing 747-400, 747-8, 757-200, 767-300, 787-8, Airbus A319/320/321 and А340-500/600, Embraer 170/190 and Gulfstream G200, G280, G450, G550, G650, ATR42, operated by the airlines of Azerbaijan and other countries.

    Being one of the leading technical service centers in the region and in the CIS countries, "Silk Way Technics" is the approved maintenance organization and the holder of the certificates of the aviation authorities of Azerbaijan (SCAA), Europe (EASA), USA (FAA), Bermuda (BCAA), Qatar (QCAA) and Kuwait (DGCA). It will continue to increase its technical capabilities for servicing all types of aircrafts.

    AZERTAG.AZ :C-Check performed on Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in Azerbaijan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    21.12.2017 [10:36]
    Azerbaijan-Abu Dhabi direct flights to be launched on March 2, 2018
    16.12.2017 [10:48]
    Astara Iran-Astara Azerbaijan railway line to go into service on December 25
    15.12.2017 [19:16]
    Azerbaijani delegation joins ICAO international conference
    15.12.2017 [18:32]
    Silk Way West Airlines carries out charter cargo flight between Azerbaijan and Brazil
    C-Check performed on Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in Azerbaijan C-Check performed on Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in Azerbaijan C-Check performed on Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in Azerbaijan C-Check performed on Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in Azerbaijan