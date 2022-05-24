Cabo San Lucas - one of most beautiful destinations in Mexico known for its sandy beaches, brilliant blue waters

Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

Cabo San Lucas is one of the hottest party towns in North America, Mexico with a glittering nightlife and a plethora of dining options that make energetic Cabo San Lucas an all-time favorite.

Also called Cabo San “Loco” or just plain “Cabo”, the town’s reputation as the wild party center of the Baja Peninsula has brought fame and infamy to its many bars and nightclubs.

Cabo San Lucas is essentially a tropical desert. Nighttime temperatures at their lowest are in the mid-50s Fahrenheit, while temperatures during summer soar into the 90F quite often. However, rain is rare and humidity is low, except in the late summer, which is also when Cabo is most vulnerable to hurricanes.

During the 1980s and 1990s, Cabo San Lucas grew into a bustling hub for sport fishermen, cruise ships, handicraft vendors, water sport aficionados and nightlife seekers.

The Cabo area is now considered the second fastest growing resort destination in all of Mexico.

It is particularly busy with visitors during the winter high season, November to February.

With some of the best all-around sport fishing in the world and every water sport imaginable, Cabo is the ultimate destination for travelers looking for outdoor adventure.