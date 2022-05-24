  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Cabo San Lucas - one of most beautiful destinations in Mexico known for its sandy beaches, brilliant blue waters

    24.05.2022 [19:01]

    Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

    Cabo San Lucas is one of the hottest party towns in North America, Mexico with a glittering nightlife and a plethora of dining options that make energetic Cabo San Lucas an all-time favorite.

    Also called Cabo San “Loco” or just plain “Cabo”, the town’s reputation as the wild party center of the Baja Peninsula has brought fame and infamy to its many bars and nightclubs.

    Cabo San Lucas is essentially a tropical desert. Nighttime temperatures at their lowest are in the mid-50s Fahrenheit, while temperatures during summer soar into the 90F quite often. However, rain is rare and humidity is low, except in the late summer, which is also when Cabo is most vulnerable to hurricanes.

    During the 1980s and 1990s, Cabo San Lucas grew into a bustling hub for sport fishermen, cruise ships, handicraft vendors, water sport aficionados and nightlife seekers.

    The Cabo area is now considered the second fastest growing resort destination in all of Mexico.

    It is particularly busy with visitors during the winter high season, November to February.

    With some of the best all-around sport fishing in the world and every water sport imaginable, Cabo is the ultimate destination for travelers looking for outdoor adventure.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Cabo San Lucas - one of most beautiful destinations in Mexico known for its sandy beaches, brilliant blue waters
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    24.05.2022 [19:48]
    Shamakhi elected as tourism capital of Turkic world
    16.05.2022 [17:07]
    Plitvice Lakes - Croatia's largest national park recognized as UNESCO World Heritage site
    14.05.2022 [16:44]
    Santorini - best Greek island and one of top travel destinations in the world
    14.05.2022 [10:56]
    Azerbaijan – land of ethnic diversity
    Cabo San Lucas - one of most beautiful destinations in Mexico known for its sandy beaches, brilliant blue waters