Cadets of Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev start field training

Baku, December 6, AZERTAC

According to the curriculum and academic program of the Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev, fourth-year cadets studying in the artillerymen specialty have started their military trainings.

Prior to the classes, the leaders of the training sites familiarize the staff involved in the preparatory training with safety rules, shooting conditions and other requirements. During the classes conducted in the field conditions, cadets, serving as unit commanders, are acting based on the created tactical situation.

The military personnel develop skills in using various artillery mounts. Finding targets on the battlefield, they workout exercises to destroy them and fulfill other practical tasks.