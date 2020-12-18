Canada-based Azerbaijanis develop “Hype Simulator” mobile app

Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

Azerbaijanis living in Canada Ajdar Gasimov and Ulkar Akhundzade have created a “Hype Simulator” mobile application which now sits at the top of the charts in the USA and Canada.

Akhundzade said that although developed just 6 months ago, the app leapfrogged the leading global social media platforms such as Zoom, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. "This mobile application gives many people the feeling of popularity they have dreamed of,” the developer said.

Akhundzade noted that the application featured two options - Celebrity and Going Viral. "The app boasts than 3.5 million downloads, with over 2 million downloads coming in the last 3 weeks. Currently, young professionals are working on the third option - the Canceled mode,” she added.

Ulkar Akhundzade and Ajdar Gasimov are married. Gasimov works as a manager in the “Software Developer” company. Akhundzade graduated from the University of Waterloo with a degree in computer science. She is the daughter of Professor Ilham Akhundov, director of the faculty of Mathematics and Business Programs at the University of Waterloo. He was awarded the “Taraqqi” medal by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his diaspora activities in 2016.