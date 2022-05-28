  • HOMEPAGE
    Canberra's iconic National Carillon lit up with colors of Azerbaijani flag

    28.05.2022 [19:22]

    Canberra, May 28, AZERTAC

    On the occasion of the 104th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, as well as the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Australia, the National Carillon, an iconic tower rising to a height of 50 meters in one of the most popular destinations of Australia's capital city, Canberra, was lit up with the colors of the national flag of Azerbaijan.

    The illumination of the National Carillon in blue, red and green colors of the Azerbaijani flag during the night hours aroused great interest among the city residents.

    The National Carillon was a gift of the British Government to the people of Australia in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the National Capital and includes automatic Westminster chimes like Big Ben.

    Vugar Aghayev

    Special correspondent

