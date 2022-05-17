Cannes Film Festival kicks into full swing for 75th anniversary

Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

The Cannes Film Festival is gearing up for a bumper 75th anniversary edition with a selection of big Hollywood names, buzzy newcomers and previous Palme d'Or winners – a splashy return even as the conflict in Ukraine looms over festivities.

The festival runs from May 17-28, resuming its traditional calendar following two years of pandemic disruptions. It was canceled in 2020, and last year moved to July, when it was held under strict COVID protocols.

This year, the parties are back and Hollywood heavyweights will include Tom Cruise's "Top Gun Maverick" – bringing the star to Cannes for the first time in three decades – as well as Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.

The festival opens on Tuesday with a zombie film, "Final cut," by French filmmaker Michel Hazanavicius, who changed the title from "Z, like Z" to strip out a reference to the letter which has become associated with the war in Ukraine.