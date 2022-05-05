  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Cape Town – a stylish and picturesque port city in South Africa

    05.05.2022 [16:31]

    Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

    Cape Town is a stylish and picturesque port city located on South Africa’s southwest coast, on a peninsula beneath the imposing Table Mountain.

    Slowly rotating cable cars climb to the mountain’s flattop, from which there are sweeping views of the city, the busy harbor and boats heading for Robben Island, the notorious prison that once held Nelson Mandela, which is now a living museum.

    It boasts beautiful coastal views, picturesque lakes and gorgeous farmlands and makes for a perfect road trip.

    Thousands of travelers have voted Cape Town as the best city to visit.

    It has been chosen as the world's top tourist city for the seventh time in the Telegraph Awards.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Cape Town – a stylish and picturesque port city in South Africa
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    05.05.2022 [11:46]
    Zlatni Rat – Golden Cape as one of Europe`s top beaches
    27.04.2022 [17:51]
    Iguazú Falls - world`s most dramatic and monumental waterfalls
    22.04.2022 [17:02]
    RIA-Novosti news agency posts article about Baku
    21.04.2022 [19:00]
    Azerbaijani, Georgian tourism representatives discuss organization of joint tours
    Cape Town – a stylish and picturesque port city in South Africa