Cape Town – a stylish and picturesque port city in South Africa

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

Cape Town is a stylish and picturesque port city located on South Africa’s southwest coast, on a peninsula beneath the imposing Table Mountain.

Slowly rotating cable cars climb to the mountain’s flattop, from which there are sweeping views of the city, the busy harbor and boats heading for Robben Island, the notorious prison that once held Nelson Mandela, which is now a living museum.

It boasts beautiful coastal views, picturesque lakes and gorgeous farmlands and makes for a perfect road trip.

Thousands of travelers have voted Cape Town as the best city to visit.

It has been chosen as the world's top tourist city for the seventh time in the Telegraph Awards.