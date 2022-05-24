Carlsen vs Ding and Pragg vs Giri at Chessable Masters semifinals

Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

The semifinals of the 2022 Meltwater Champions Chess Tour`s Chessable Masters will see the matches GM Magnus Carlsen vs. GM Ding Liren and GM Anish Giri vs. Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, played on Tuesday.

The winners will qualify for the final that will be played over two days.

The 2022 Champions Chess Tour's fourth event, the Chessable Masters, runs May 19-26, 2022 on chess24. The prize fund is $150,000.