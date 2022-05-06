Carpet weavers’ day celebrated in Shusha – cultural capital of Azerbaijan

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

Each year carpet weavers’ day is celebrated all over Azerbaijan with a series of events focused on promoting the national school of carpet weaving both locally and globally.

However, this year it had a special importance, as the holiday was celebrated in Azerbaijan’s cultural capital, Art temple of Karabakh - Shusha.

As part of the first International Culinary Festival co organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency in Shusha, local and foreign visitors viewed an interactive play related with the carpet weaving process.

The event highlighting the traditional art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving aroused great interest among the audience, as the visitors themselves also took part in the weaving process.