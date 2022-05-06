  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Carpet weavers’ day celebrated in Shusha – cultural capital of Azerbaijan

    06.05.2022 [09:49]

    Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

    Each year carpet weavers’ day is celebrated all over Azerbaijan with a series of events focused on promoting the national school of carpet weaving both locally and globally.

    However, this year it had a special importance, as the holiday was celebrated in Azerbaijan’s cultural capital, Art temple of Karabakh - Shusha.

    As part of the first International Culinary Festival co organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency in Shusha, local and foreign visitors viewed an interactive play related with the carpet weaving process.

    The event highlighting the traditional art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving aroused great interest among the audience, as the visitors themselves also took part in the weaving process.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Carpet weavers’ day celebrated in Shusha – cultural capital of Azerbaijan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    05.05.2022 [23:24]
    Miho no Matsubara – Mt. Fuji’s world heritage site
    05.05.2022 [19:24]
    Hamlet - central character in William Shakespeare’s eponymous tragedy
    05.05.2022 [18:50]
    Prominent Azerbaijani poet Ahmad Javad to be commemorated in Ankara
    05.05.2022 [18:00]
    Minister of Culture attends inauguration of bas-relief to prominent Azerbaijani playwright Huseyn Javid in US
    Carpet weavers’ day celebrated in Shusha – cultural capital of Azerbaijan Carpet weavers’ day celebrated in Shusha – cultural capital of Azerbaijan Carpet weavers’ day celebrated in Shusha – cultural capital of Azerbaijan Carpet weavers’ day celebrated in Shusha – cultural capital of Azerbaijan Carpet weavers’ day celebrated in Shusha – cultural capital of Azerbaijan Carpet weavers’ day celebrated in Shusha – cultural capital of Azerbaijan Carpet weavers’ day celebrated in Shusha – cultural capital of Azerbaijan Carpet weavers’ day celebrated in Shusha – cultural capital of Azerbaijan