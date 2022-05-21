Caspian Energy Club, SOCAR Energy Georgia hold meeting

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

The Caspian Energy Club has organized a Business Tour (from May 19 to 22) in Georgia with the participation of 27 entrepreneurs. A number of B2B and B2G meetings will be held on the sidelines of the Business Tour, said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian Energy Club Telman Aliyev.

One of the first B2G meetings was arranged with the General Director of SOCAR Energy Georgia Mahir Mammadov.

In the course of the meeting Mahir Mammadov briefed the Caspian energy Club members on the activity of SOCAR Energy Georgia.

Mammadov noted that the primary activity of SOCAR Energy Georgia is to be actively engaged in the fuel market of Georgia, strengthen its market share as a major gas supplier to Georgia, and continue supporting the governmental program on gas distribution network development. In addition to the mentioned major tasks, the company also seeks and introduces advanced environmental protection technologies. Noteworthy among them are reduction of harmful substances emission into the atmosphere by applying recovery systems, installing solar panels and improving logistics related to transportation, reception and sale of petroleum products. The company ensures safe operation of gas distribution networks by developing and applying own programs complying with the international standards.

Telman Aliyev further thanked Mahir Mammadov for the open and sincere dialogue, and presented him an honorary membership certificate of the Caspian Energy Club.

At the meeting, Mahir Mammadov responded to the questions from entrepreneurs and listened to their suggestions on cooperation.

The Caspian Energy Club which brings together over 5,000 companies and organizations from 50 countries was established in June 2002. As an active participant of the business-to-government dialogue, the major objective of the Caspian Energy Club is to improve the investment and business climate in Azerbaijan and in other countries where the Caspian Energy Club operates, as well as to stimulate and actively participate in the B2G, B2B and B2C dialogues.

The Caspian Energy Club is an international business-networking platform and regularly organizes various events. The head office of the Caspian Energy Club is in Baku. The Caspian Energy Club has official representative offices in Georgia and Kazakhstan, and authorized representatives in different countries around the world.