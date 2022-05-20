  • HOMEPAGE
    Caspian Energy Club, Union of Azerbaijani Businessmen in Georgia sign Memorandum of Cooperation

    20.05.2022 [18:27]

    Tbilisi, May 20, AZERTAC

    The Caspian Energy Club and the Union of Azerbaijani Businessmen in Georgia (AZEBI) have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation.

    The document was inked by AZEBI Chairman of Board Nariman Gurbanov and Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian Energy Club Telman Aliyev.

    The document aims to further expand cooperation between companies operating in Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as assist companies in gaining access to international markets.

    More than 30 Azerbaijani companies are visiting Georgia with the initiative and support of the Caspian Energy Club.

    Khatayi Azizov

    Special correspondent

