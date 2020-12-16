Caspian Energy Club organizes another online B2G FORUM

Baku, December 16, AZERTAC

Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov and Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov took part in the traditional Online B2G Forum organized by the Caspian Energy Club.

Discussed at the Online B2G Forum were issues facing businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, and suggestions from top managers and representatives of local and foreign companies, Chairman and CEO of the Caspian Energy Club Telman Aliyev told AZERTAC. The event began with a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs who fell in the battles for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Addressing the event and noting the importance of the business-to-government dialogue during the pandemic, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov also drew attention to an active engagement of the Agency in discussions and events organized within the framework of different platforms. Moreover, he stated that entrepreneurs wishing to implement business projects at the liberated territories will enjoy an opportunity of presenting those projects to the Agency which, in its turn, will provide them support and services in this direction.

Welcoming the participants of the forum, Anar Karimov noted a high level of cooperation, as well as an active dialogue maintained between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan and the Caspian Energy Club during the pandemic. “Meetings, which discussed issues and proposals of entrepreneurs, were held with the heads of almost all structural divisions of the Ministry. We are open to the continuation of the business-government dialogue, and are ready for an active cooperation with the Caspian Energy Club in the future. This format lets us monitor the work of the ministry. Thanks to this platform we can quickly and actively answer questions which are of interest to entrepreneurs,” Anar Karimov said.

Further, Anar Karimov and Orkhan Mammadov answered questions of the participants and listened to their suggestions at the Online B2G Forum.

Telman Aliyev thanked Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Anar Karimov and Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov for an open and sincere dialogue.

The Caspian Energy Club which brings together over 5,000 companies and organizations from 50 countries was established in June 2002. As an active participant of the business-to-government dialogue, the major objective of the Caspian Energy Club is to improve the investment and business climate in Azerbaijan and in other countries where the Caspian Energy Club operates, as well as to stimulate and actively participate in the B2G, B2B and B2C dialogues.

The Caspian Energy Club is the international business-networking platform and regularly organizes various events. The head office of the Caspian Energy Club is in Baku. The Caspian Energy Club has official representative offices in Georgia and Kazakhstan, and authorized representatives in different countries around the world.