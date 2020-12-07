Caspian Energy Investment Forum Baku to be dedicated to investment potential of different sectors of Azerbaijan`s economy

Baku, December 7, AZERTAC

The 10th International Caspian Energy Investment Forum Baku – 2020 will be held online on December 23. The Caspian Energy Investment Forum Baku will be dedicated to the 2020 results and investment potential of different sectors of the economy of Azerbaijan.

Participating in the Caspian Energy Investment Forum Baku – 2020 will be over 1,500 delegates from 50 countries. Among them will be heads of government bodies, public and transnational companies, international financial institutes, leading analytical centers, investment companies and rating agencies of the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic regions, as well as representatives of diplomatic and international missions accredited in Azerbaijan.

Discussed in the course of the Caspian Energy Investment Forum Baku – 2020 will be the year’s economic results and impact of the pandemic on different sectors of the economy. Experts will share experiences, used in Azerbaijan and countries of the region to mitigate negative consequences of the pandemic on the economy, and discuss main and alternative ways of economic development for the next year.

In the course of discussions, special attention will be given to restoration and development of the liberated districts of Azerbaijan.

The forum provides additional opportunities for participants to chat and establish new business contacts in parallel with a speech delivery of speakers.

Participation for companies that do not have a representative office in the Republic of Azerbaijan is free, if they get registered before December 18.

Registration for participation in the forum: http://caspianenergy.club

Caspian Energy Club which brings together over 5,000 companies and organizations from 50 countries was established in June 2002. As an active participant of the business-to-government dialogue, the major objective of the Caspian Energy Club is to improve the investment and business climate in Azerbaijan and in other countries where the Caspian Energy Club operates, as well as to stimulate and actively participate in the B2G, B2B and B2C dialogues.

Caspian Energy Club is the international business-networking platform and regularly organizes various events. The head office of the Caspian Energy Club is in Baku. The Caspian Energy Club has official representative offices in Georgia and Kazakhstan, and authorized representatives in different countries around the world.