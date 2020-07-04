Caspian European Club conducts online round table with participation of chairman of Bar Association of Azerbaijan

Baku, July 4, AZERTAC

The two-hour online round table, organized with the participation of Anar Baghirov, Chairman of the Bar Association of the Republic of Azerbaijan, discussed reforms ongoing in the judicial system, activity of lawyers, projects aimed at legal enlightenment of companies and new methods of providing legal services to entrepreneurs during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Telman Aliyev, Chairman and Group CEO of the Caspian European Club and Caspian Energy.

Welcoming the participants of the event, Chairman of the Bar Association Anar Baghirov noted the historical importance of the decrees and orders given by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, which have contributed to the development of the field of jurisprudence in recent years. He also spoke about the role of lawyers in judicial protection of interests of entrepreneurs, about the necessity for having lawyers specialized in this area, about the reforms implemented in the field of judicial power and the impact of reforms on free enterprise. In particular, he informed about the activity and role of the Mediation Institute in resolving commercial disputes, providing remote legal services during the pandemic, and also noted the need to provide an appropriate technical base for this in our days.

The moderator of the meeting was Shaig Mirzayev, member of the Bar Association and Head of the Caspian European Club sub-Committee on Law, Justice and Judicial Matters. The first meeting held with the participation of Chairman of the Bar Association Anar Baghirov within the framework of the Caspian European Club was very useful and interesting. Entrepreneurs have included in the agenda the problems that have accumulated over the years. Baghirov provided comprehensive answers to the questions asked by entrepreneurs. At the same time, discussed were also other issues which were of interest to entrepreneurs. Some proposals have found their solution on the spot. “I am sure that these meetings not only have a positive impact on the activities of many entrepreneurs in general, but also contribute to business development and strengthen the country's economy. The existence of a strong institute of lawyers ensures the achievement of legal and fair judicial decisions. As the number of such meetings increases, the problems of entrepreneurs will also be solved in a timely and efficient manner,” he said.

At the end of his speech, Anar Baghirov answered the questions given by top managers and representatives of the Caspian European Club member companies and listened to their suggestions.

On behalf of the top managers of the Caspian European Club member companies, Telman Aliyev, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club, expressed gratitude to Anar Baghirov for the open and sincere dialogue, and at the same time thanked him for the offer to create a joint public control council between the Caspian European Club and the Bar Association of Azerbaijan.

Participating in the meeting were also Head of the Office of the Bar Association Farhad Najafov, Deputy Head of the Office Anar Asadov, Head of the International Cooperation Department of the Office Sayad Gilijov and Head of the Sumgayit regional lawyers’ office of the Bar Association Anar Gasimli.

Held for the first time, the online round table was initiated by the Caspian European Club to discuss industrial and inter-industry issues and proposals from entrepreneurs and will be held in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan.