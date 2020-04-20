Caspian European Club holds first general online meeting

Baku, April 20, AZERTAC

Top managers of the Caspian European Club have held an online general meeting dedicated to the results of the activity carried out in the first quarter of 2020, chairman and CEO of the Caspian European Club Telman Aliyev told AZERTAC.

“All the participants of the first general online meeting of the Caspian European Club noted an active role of the government members representing the economic bloc, who, under Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s instruction, are developing a program to support and stimulate activities of business entities.

The work of the task force to combat the coronavirus pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov was highly appreciated as well”, Telman Aliyev noted.

According to Telman Aliyev, at the first general online meeting of the Caspian European Club, top managers of companies representing different sectors of the economy shared the problems they faced during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, as well as made suggestions for overcoming them. To speed up the process of conveying these suggestions to representatives of the government agencies, it was decided to resume holding of B2G and B2B forums in an online format and invite representatives of the government agencies to participate in these events. It was also decided to continue conducting Online CEO Forums in which companies can talk about their activities, products and services, as well as talk about the current situation during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The meeting participants also stressed the need of conducting Online Business Trainings and webinars for representatives of different economic sectors. Particular attention in the course of the online meeting was paid to supporting the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva’s call for charity.

Top managers of member companies of the Caspian European Club spoke about their charitable activities which support the needy, socially vulnerable segments of the population, as well as elderly people who are recommended to stay home.

The new Board of the Caspian European Club will hold a meeting in the near future to discuss international online projects of the Caspian European Club in Georgia, Kazakhstan and other countries where the Club has offices and permanent representations.

Bringing together over 5,000 companies and organizations from 5 countries, the Caspian European Club was established in June 2002. The major objective of the Caspian European Club is to improve investment and business climate in Azerbaijan and other countries the Club operates in, and to stimulate and contribute into B2G, B2B and B2C dialogues. The head office of the Caspian European Club is based in Baku (Azerbaijan). Apart from that, the Caspian European Club has official representative offices in Georgia, Kazakhstan, authorized representatives in the USA, Germany, Poland, Latvia and Czechia.