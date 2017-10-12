    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    ‘Caspian European Club is preparing regular proposals on development of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan’

    12.10.2017 [18:25]

    Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

    Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club have sent a letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, requesting to consider the possibility of prolonging the term of suspension of the check up, carried out by the government agencies within the private sector, for another two years, said Mustafa Abbasbayli, Member of the Management Board and the Head of the Committee for Taxes and Customs of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club.

    According to him, the letter states that the country’s entrepreneurs are satisfied with the results of the decree about check up suspension within the entrepreneurial entities, signed two years ago.

    Besides, Mustafa Abbasbayli noted that considering the international experience, the expert council of the Caspian European Club together with the member companies of the Club is preparing regular proposals on development of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan and reduction of the state interference.

    “We used to send the reports and a package of proposals to President Ilham Aliyev twice a year before, while now the frequency of reports implemented in the country has increased. Reports and packages cover different sectors of economy and reflect a real situation in the interference of the government agencies into the private sector,” he said.

    Mustafa Abbasbayli added that “in the proposals we reflect the moments which nowadays have to be introduced so that business could lend a maximum support to the state in the post-oil period which we are going through now”.

    “We are grateful that the majority of our proposals were accepted. Owing to these proposals, the private business within a short period of time will manage to increase its contribution to the state budget and demonstrate good results on creation of new working places, and production of the competitive products,” Mustafa Abbasbayli concluded.

    Caspian European Club was established in June 2002 with the support of the largest oil and gas companies operating in the Caspian-Black Sea region. His Excellency President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is the Chairman of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club.

    Since the very establishment the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club have promoted attraction of revenues from the oil industry for the development of the non-oil sector. Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club bring together more than 5,000 member companies and organizations working in 50 countries of the world, and conduct active work to support the dialogue between the government institutions and the private sector.

    AZERTAG.AZ :‘Caspian European Club is preparing regular proposals on development of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan’
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Ministry of Agriculture to lend official support to Caspian American Forum Baku-2017
    05.09.2017 [21:07]
    Ministry of Agriculture to lend official support to Caspian American Forum Baku-2017
    PASHA Bank Georgia becomes sponsor of СEO Lunch Tbilisi
    30.08.2017 [16:56]
    PASHA Bank Georgia becomes sponsor of СEO Lunch Tbilisi
    Caspian European Club Board Members’ elections to be held on September 20
    28.08.2017 [19:01]
    Caspian European Club Board Members’ elections to be held on September 20
    Government of Georgia welcomes establishing of Caspian Energy Georgia
    21.08.2017 [17:41]
    Government of Georgia welcomes establishing of Caspian Energy Georgia
    Other news in this section
    12.10.2017 [01:12]
    Parliament speaker: Azerbaijan and Belarus should increase number of flights to develop tourism
    10.10.2017 [20:18]
    GUAM countries to create free economic zone
    09.10.2017 [21:16]
    President Ilham Aliyev: This year will go down in Azerbaijan`s history as a year of serious economic reforms
    09.10.2017 [19:28]
    Our foreign exchange reserves grew by $ 4.5 billion from the beginning of the year, Azerbaijani President
    ‘Caspian European Club is preparing regular proposals on development of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan’