‘Caspian European Club is preparing regular proposals on development of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan’

Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club have sent a letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, requesting to consider the possibility of prolonging the term of suspension of the check up, carried out by the government agencies within the private sector, for another two years, said Mustafa Abbasbayli, Member of the Management Board and the Head of the Committee for Taxes and Customs of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club.

According to him, the letter states that the country’s entrepreneurs are satisfied with the results of the decree about check up suspension within the entrepreneurial entities, signed two years ago.

Besides, Mustafa Abbasbayli noted that considering the international experience, the expert council of the Caspian European Club together with the member companies of the Club is preparing regular proposals on development of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan and reduction of the state interference.

“We used to send the reports and a package of proposals to President Ilham Aliyev twice a year before, while now the frequency of reports implemented in the country has increased. Reports and packages cover different sectors of economy and reflect a real situation in the interference of the government agencies into the private sector,” he said.

Mustafa Abbasbayli added that “in the proposals we reflect the moments which nowadays have to be introduced so that business could lend a maximum support to the state in the post-oil period which we are going through now”.

“We are grateful that the majority of our proposals were accepted. Owing to these proposals, the private business within a short period of time will manage to increase its contribution to the state budget and demonstrate good results on creation of new working places, and production of the competitive products,” Mustafa Abbasbayli concluded.

Caspian European Club was established in June 2002 with the support of the largest oil and gas companies operating in the Caspian-Black Sea region. His Excellency President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is the Chairman of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club.

Since the very establishment the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club have promoted attraction of revenues from the oil industry for the development of the non-oil sector. Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club bring together more than 5,000 member companies and organizations working in 50 countries of the world, and conduct active work to support the dialogue between the government institutions and the private sector.