Caspian European Club organizes two thematic online B2B forums

Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

The Caspian European Club has organized online B2B Agro and online B2B Industry forums. Both forums focused on the problems that entrepreneurs, representing the agro-industrial sector and the heavy and light industry sector respectively, faced during the COVID 19 coronavirus pandemic. Based on the results of all discussions, a package of proposals will be drawn up and sent to the relevant government agencies for consideration and finding possible solutions, Chairman and CEO of the Caspian European Club and Caspian Energy Telman Aliyev told AZERTAC.

Participants in the online B2B Agro Forum included Deputy Director of the Agrarian Research Center under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture Namiq Shalbuzov, Head of the Registration and Work with Entrepreneurship Department at Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mikayil, Head of the Certification and Import-Export Control Sector at the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency’s Department for Food Chain Control and Work with Regional Offices Farid Amirov, as well as top managers of public and private companies representing different sectors of economy.

The online B2B Industry Forum participants included Deputy Head of the Industry Department of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy Fikrat Gurbanov, Head of the Department of Customs Control and Trade Facilitation of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Elchin Rustamov, Head of the Department for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication Center Nijat Hajizade, Heaf of the Division within the KOB Dost Department of Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency Adil Ahmadov, Manager of the Azexport.az portal Ayhan Gadashov, top-managers of public and private companies representing different sectors of economy.

The Club’s members from the Caspian-Black Sea region countries and the EU also participated in both online forums. They provided information about the operating conditions of business entities in their countries during this period.

On behalf of the top managers of the Caspian European Club member companies, Chairman and CEO of the Caspian European Club Telman Aliyev expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and all representatives of the economic bloc of the Government of Azerbaijan for their active involvement and support which is provided to entrepreneurs during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

B2B forum is a unique platform for international business networking created by the Caspian European Club, where business representatives make short presentations, talk about their activities, share industry problems and offer solutions to these problems.

Online B2B forums are held twice a week and serve as an additional platform for communicating in an informal setting and establishing new business contacts with heads of companies from different sectors of the economy of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, as well as other countries of the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic regions.

The Caspian European Club, which brings together over 5,000 companies and organizations from 50 countries, was established in June 2002. The major objective of the Caspian European Club is to improve investment and business climate in Azerbaijan and other countries the Club operates in, and also to stimulate and contribute into B2G, B2B and B2C dialogues.

The head office of the Caspian European Club is located in Baku (Azerbaijan). Besides, the Caspian European Club has official representative offices in Georgia and Kazakhstan, authorized representatives in the USA, Germany, Poland, Latvia and the Czech Republic.