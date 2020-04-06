Caspian European Club starts organizing Online Business Training

Baku, April 6, AZERTAC

In order to support business representatives during the quarantine period, the Caspian European Club will organize Online Business Trainings in a live broadcast mode on its resources and in social networks, chairman and Group CEO of the Caspian European Club and Caspian Energy Telman Aliyev said.

According to Telman Aliyev, conducting an Online Business Training is very important today, since business representatives are facing serious challenges and most of them must adapt to remote personnel and business management.

Online Business Training will be held three times a week by leading business trainers, lawyers, as well as by experts in the field of IT, HR, migration, taxes, customs, online trade and other areas.

The first Online Business Training will be held on April 6, at 20:00, and be dedicated to online trade. The training will be conducted by Cubics Technology’s Business Development Director Chingiz Pirizade.

On Wednesday, April 8, a well-known business trainer Ilham Afandiyev will tell business representatives about the ways to carry out effective sales during the crisis. CEO of “Mirzayev and Partners Legal Firm” Shaig Mirzayev, who will talk about the application of civil law during the quarantine period, will complete the week of trainings on Friday, April 10.

Online Business Training is a new international business-networking format made up by the Caspian European Club, where top-managers of public and private companies and organizations hold trainings, seminars and workshops. Through an Online Business Training, companies enjoy an opportunity to ask questions and get answers and ready-made recipes in live mode to solve problems they faced during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

One can view the schedule of Online Business Trainings at //caspianenergyforum.com/mail/.

Business trainings will be held on the official Facebook page of the Caspian European Club https://www.facebook.com/caspianenergy/

Bringing together over 5,000 companies and organizations from 5 countries, the Caspian European Club was established in June 2002. The head office of the Caspian European Club is based in Baku (Azerbaijan). Besides, the Caspian European Club has official representative offices in Georgia, Kazakhstan, authorized representatives in the USA, Germany, Poland, Latvia and Czechia.