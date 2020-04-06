  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Caspian European Club starts organizing Online Business Training

    06.04.2020 [15:08]

    Baku, April 6, AZERTAC

    In order to support business representatives during the quarantine period, the Caspian European Club will organize Online Business Trainings in a live broadcast mode on its resources and in social networks, chairman and Group CEO of the Caspian European Club and Caspian Energy Telman Aliyev said.

    According to Telman Aliyev, conducting an Online Business Training is very important today, since business representatives are facing serious challenges and most of them must adapt to remote personnel and business management.

    Online Business Training will be held three times a week by leading business trainers, lawyers, as well as by experts in the field of IT, HR, migration, taxes, customs, online trade and other areas.

    The first Online Business Training will be held on April 6, at 20:00, and be dedicated to online trade. The training will be conducted by Cubics Technology’s Business Development Director Chingiz Pirizade.

    On Wednesday, April 8, a well-known business trainer Ilham Afandiyev will tell business representatives about the ways to carry out effective sales during the crisis. CEO of “Mirzayev and Partners Legal Firm” Shaig Mirzayev, who will talk about the application of civil law during the quarantine period, will complete the week of trainings on Friday, April 10.

    Online Business Training is a new international business-networking format made up by the Caspian European Club, where top-managers of public and private companies and organizations hold trainings, seminars and workshops. Through an Online Business Training, companies enjoy an opportunity to ask questions and get answers and ready-made recipes in live mode to solve problems they faced during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

    One can view the schedule of Online Business Trainings at //caspianenergyforum.com/mail/.

    Business trainings will be held on the official Facebook page of the Caspian European Club https://www.facebook.com/caspianenergy/

    Bringing together over 5,000 companies and organizations from 5 countries, the Caspian European Club was established in June 2002. The head office of the Caspian European Club is based in Baku (Azerbaijan). Besides, the Caspian European Club has official representative offices in Georgia, Kazakhstan, authorized representatives in the USA, Germany, Poland, Latvia and Czechia.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Caspian European Club starts organizing Online Business Training
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Online CEO Forum held with participation of Azerigaz Director General
    03.04.2020 [22:14]
    Online CEO Forum held with participation of Azerigaz Director General
    Caspian European Club and Azerigaz PU organize СEO Lunch Baku
    13.12.2019 [18:21]
    Caspian European Club and Azerigaz PU organize СEO Lunch Baku
    State Customs Committee, Caspian European Club conduct B2G Forum
    06.12.2019 [18:13]
    State Customs Committee, Caspian European Club conduct B2G Forum
    Caspian European Club organizes business tour
    20.11.2019 [20:22]
    Caspian European Club organizes business tour
    Other news in this section
    07.04.2020 [00:05]
    President: The infrastructure available in Azerbaijan allows us the opportunity to succeed in organizing the necessary production in a short time
    06.04.2020 [20:35]
    ® Nar starts to render mobile service under preventive measures against coronavirus outbreak
    03.04.2020 [22:14]
    Online CEO Forum held with participation of Azerigaz Director General
    03.04.2020 [13:21]
    TAP Chairman of Board: Despite the challenges, works are currently progressing with extreme care
    Caspian European Club starts organizing Online Business Training