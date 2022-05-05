Cassowary – world’s most dangerous bird

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

The Cassowary bird is considered as one of the iconic animals of Australia.

Cassowaries are the only members of the family Casuariidae and belong to the order Casuariiformes, which also includes the emu.

There are three species (counted by some experts as six), each with several races.

The common, or southern, cassowary, Casuarius casuarius, which inhabits New Guinea, nearby islands, and Australia, is the largest—almost 1.5 metres (5 feet) tall—and has two long red wattles on the throat.

These giant birds, however, are truly labelled as the most dangerous birds on the planet.

The cassowary has been known to kill human beings with slashing blows of its feet, as the innermost of its three toes bears a long dagger-like nail.

According to the National Geographic, the last instance of a cassowary killing a person was recorded in Australia, in 1926, which was in self-defense.

Still, it is recommended to leave cassowaries by their own, in order to avoid their instant attacks.