Baku, July 26, AZERTAC

Celebrities stepped out on the red carpet for the launch of Zhara-2019 International Music Festival at Sea Breeze Resort in Baku.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva is among honorary guests of the event.

The organizers of the festival are People`s Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov, Honored Artist of Russia Grigory Leps, founder of Russkoye Radio and Zolotoy Grammofon award Sergei Kozhevnikov.