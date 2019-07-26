    • / CULTURE

    Celebrities walk red carpet at Zhara festival
    Vice-president of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva among honorary guests VIDEO

    26.07.2019 [09:38]

    Baku, July 26, AZERTAC

    Celebrities stepped out on the red carpet for the launch of Zhara-2019 International Music Festival at Sea Breeze Resort in Baku.

    Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva is among honorary guests of the event.

    The organizers of the festival are People`s Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov, Honored Artist of Russia Grigory Leps, founder of Russkoye Radio and Zolotoy Grammofon award Sergei Kozhevnikov.

