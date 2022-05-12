Celtic secure Scottish Premiership title for 10th time in 11 seasons

Baku, May 12, AZERTAC

Celtic have won the Scottish Premiership title with a 1-1 draw over Dundee United on Wednesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Giorgos Giakoumakis and Dylan Levitt were the scorers of the match at Tannadice Park while one point was enough for Celtic to be crowned champions.

Celtic sealed the title for the 10th time in 11 seasons. It also marked the 52nd occasion that the team have been crowned champions in Scotland.