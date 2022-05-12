  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Celtic secure Scottish Premiership title for 10th time in 11 seasons

    12.05.2022 [15:58]

    Baku, May 12, AZERTAC

    Celtic have won the Scottish Premiership title with a 1-1 draw over Dundee United on Wednesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Giorgos Giakoumakis and Dylan Levitt were the scorers of the match at Tannadice Park while one point was enough for Celtic to be crowned champions.

    Celtic sealed the title for the 10th time in 11 seasons. It also marked the 52nd occasion that the team have been crowned champions in Scotland.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Celtic secure Scottish Premiership title for 10th time in 11 seasons
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    12.05.2022 [18:41]
    Ronaldo named April EA SPORTS Player of the Month
    12.05.2022 [18:20]
    Azerbaijani NOC delegation’s visit to Cameroon continues
    12.05.2022 [16:57]
    Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to face Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi on Day 7 of Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2022
    12.05.2022 [15:55]
    Azerbaijani chess player shares 3rd-8th places at 15th International Chess tournament in Tashkent
    Celtic secure Scottish Premiership title for 10th time in 11 seasons