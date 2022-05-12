Celtic secure Scottish Premiership title for 10th time in 11 seasons
AzerTAg.az
12.05.2022 [15:58]
Baku, May 12, AZERTAC
Celtic have won the Scottish Premiership title with a 1-1 draw over Dundee United on Wednesday, according to Anadolu Agency.
Giorgos Giakoumakis and Dylan Levitt were the scorers of the match at Tannadice Park while one point was enough for Celtic to be crowned champions.
Celtic sealed the title for the 10th time in 11 seasons. It also marked the 52nd occasion that the team have been crowned champions in Scotland.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
12.05.2022 [18:41]
12.05.2022 [18:20]
12.05.2022 [16:57]
MULTIMEDIA
12.05.2022 [12:27]
12.05.2022 [21:06]
12.05.2022 [19:35]
12.05.2022 [19:07]
12.05.2022 [17:03]
12.05.2022 [17:01]
12.05.2022 [10:34]
12.05.2022 [10:22]
06.05.2022 [10:30]
29.04.2022 [19:48]
12.05.2022 [19:08]
12.05.2022 [17:20]
11.05.2022 [17:28]
10.05.2022 [18:39]
07.05.2022 [19:27]
06.05.2022 [14:17]
11.05.2022 [19:06]
11.05.2022 [18:28]
11.05.2022 [17:26]
10.05.2022 [19:25]
11.05.2022 [17:19]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
12.05.2022 [19:42]
12.05.2022 [16:54]
11.05.2022 [19:12]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note