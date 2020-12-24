Center of Excellence in EU Studies of ADA University organizes virtual workshop on Karabakh in frame of GCRF-COMPASS project

Baku, December 24, AZERTAC

On December 22-23, the Center of Excellence in EU Studies of ADA University has organized a virtual workshop “Shifting geopolitics of the South Caucasus after the Nagorno-Karabakh War” dedicated to the discussion of decades-long conflict and geopolitical transformation emerged after the 44-day war.

The first day of the GCRF-COMPASS policy workshop featured the keynote speakers Fariz Ismayilzade, Executive Vice-rector of ADA University, Elena Korosteleva, Professor of International Politics at Kent University (UK) and Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Baku-based Centre of Analysis of International Relations. Svante E. Cornell, director of the Central Asia-Caucasus Institute & Silk Road Studies Program of the USA, Ayca Ergun, Assistant professor at the Middle East Technical University (Turkey) and Matthew Bryza, former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan were among the main speakers of the virtual event. The panelists discussed the strategies of Western countries, Turkey and Russia towards the South Caucasus.

The moderator of the event Fariz Ismayilzade mentioned that this seminar organized in collaboration with ADA, Kent, and Cambridge Universities, brought together local and foreign experts to analyze this year's updates of the South Caucasus region.

The former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza expressed his hope that the South Caucasus will take an important place in the political agenda of the new US administration.

On the second day of the seminar, local and foreign experts discussed the political implications of the Karabakh war on the region. In a panel discussion, Anar Valiyev, Dean of School of Public and International Affairs (ADA University), Mamuka Tsereteli, Senior Fellow of the Central Asia-Caucasus Institute & Silk Road Studies Program, Michael Doran, Senior fellow at Hudson Institute (USA), Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan, Director of Geopolitics/Economics at the Defence Journal (Pakistan), Luke Coffey, Director of the Allison Centre of Foreign Policy Studies at Heritage Foundation (USA) delivered speeches on the topic.

“The resolution of the Karabakh conflict is an important stage in the historical transformation of the region,” said Michael Doran while talking about an incredible influence of Azerbaijan in the region.

Luke Coffey, Director of the Allison Centre highlighted that the possibility of opening a US Consulate General in the city of Ganja could be one of the ways for expanding the US-Azerbaijani cooperation.

The virtual workshop was attended by more than 100 local and foreign participants representing think tanks, universities, and different institutions.