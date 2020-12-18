  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Institute obtains UN observer status

    18.12.2020 [15:53]

    Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

    The Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Institute has been granted the United Nations (UN) observer status at the 45th plenary meeting of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

    The request for the UN observer status and the draft resolution was sponsored by the Government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and co-sponsored by all other CAREC member countries: Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

    “This is a recognition of the CAREC Institute’s relevance to the UN development agenda, contribution to regional cooperation guided towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDSs),” said Syed Shakeel Shah, Director of the CAREC Institute.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Institute obtains UN observer status
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    17.12.2020 [18:45]
    Azerbaijani President: All Muslims of world must unite their voice and deliver strong message to aggressor
    17.12.2020 [13:45]
    Egyptian news portal highlights workshop on digital media initiatives co-organized by UNA and AZERTAC
    17.12.2020 [12:21]
    Azerbaijani FM, UK Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas hold phone talk
    17.12.2020 [12:03]
    Azerbaijani FM heads to Brussels
    Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Institute obtains UN observer status