Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Institute obtains UN observer status

Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

The Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Institute has been granted the United Nations (UN) observer status at the 45th plenary meeting of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

The request for the UN observer status and the draft resolution was sponsored by the Government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and co-sponsored by all other CAREC member countries: Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

“This is a recognition of the CAREC Institute’s relevance to the UN development agenda, contribution to regional cooperation guided towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDSs),” said Syed Shakeel Shah, Director of the CAREC Institute.