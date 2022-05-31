  • HOMEPAGE
    Central Bank: $30.4m worth of demand fully covered at FX auction

    31.05.2022 [17:42]

    Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

    The foreign exchange (FX) auction was held at the Central Bank with the participation of the State Oil Fund on 31 May 2022. $30.4m worth of demand was fully covered at the auction.

    Average weighted exchange rate of the manat was 1,7000.

