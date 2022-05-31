Central Bank: $30.4m worth of demand fully covered at FX auction

Baku, May 31, AZERTAC The foreign exchange (FX) auction was held at the Central Bank with the participation of the State Oil Fund on 31 May 2022. $30.4m worth of demand was fully covered at the auction. Average weighted exchange rate of the manat was 1,7000.

