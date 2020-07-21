Baku, July 21, AZERTAC A ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs and war disabled has been held in Baku. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the presentation ceremony.

AZERTAG.AZ : Ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs and war disabled was held in Baku

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended presentation ceremony VIDEO

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter