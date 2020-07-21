  • HOMEPAGE
    Ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs and war disabled was held in Baku
    President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended presentation ceremony VIDEO

    21.07.2020 [14:34]

    Baku, July 21, AZERTAC

    A ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs and war disabled has been held in Baku.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the presentation ceremony.

