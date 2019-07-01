    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    Ceremony to transfer soldiers from active military service to reserve units held at military unit of State Security Service

    01.07.2019 [14:46]

    Baku, July 1, AZERTAC

    A ceremony to transfer soldiers from active military service to reserve units has been held at a military unit of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

