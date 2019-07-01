Ceremony to transfer soldiers from active military service to reserve units held at military unit of State Security Service
AzerTAg.az
01.07.2019 [14:46]
Baku, July 1, AZERTAC
A ceremony to transfer soldiers from active military service to reserve units has been held at a military unit of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
01.07.2019 [14:46]
30.06.2019 [20:55]
30.06.2019 [15:24]
MULTIMEDIA
01.07.2019 [13:14]
01.07.2019 [13:06]
01.07.2019 [10:57]
30.06.2019 [11:54]
01.07.2019 [13:26]
01.07.2019 [12:01]
29.06.2019 [20:36]
29.06.2019 [14:42]
01.07.2019 [12:25]
25.06.2019 [13:55]
22.06.2019 [17:18]
21.06.2019 [18:20]
01.07.2019 [15:46]
30.06.2019 [15:04]
27.06.2019 [14:48]
24.06.2019 [21:58]
28.06.2019 [20:25]
17.06.2019 [20:15]
01.05.2019 [21:28]
01.05.2019 [17:30]
23.05.2019 [11:36]
14.05.2019 [18:32]
23.04.2019 [16:33]
17.04.2019 [17:39]
28.06.2019 [18:03]
18.06.2019 [16:23]
07.06.2019 [15:00]
22.05.2019 [15:04]
28.06.2019 [23:45]
28.06.2019 [21:40]
28.06.2019 [16:10]
26.06.2019 [15:19]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note