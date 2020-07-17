Certificates of apartments presented to families of martyrs who died in battles in Tovuz direction

Baku, July 17, AZERTAC

Under the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, particular steps are being taken to ensure comprehensive attention and care for the families of martyrs who died in battles in the Tovuz direction, press service of the Ministry of Defense has told AZERTAC.

On the instruction of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev, as well as chiefs of departments of the Ministry, Major General Rasim Aliyev, Major General Rasim Babayev and other officers visited the family of the martyr Major General Polad Hashimov in Gabala and the family of the martyr Colonel Ilgar Mirzayev in Baku.

High-ranking officers of the Ministry of Defense inquired about the problems of both families, once again on behalf of the Commander-in-Chief and the Minister of Defense expressed condolences to the families of the martyrs and handed them certificates for the apartments allocated to them by President Ilham Aliyev.

During the conversation, family members of the martyr Major General Hashimov and the martyr Colonel Mirzayev thanked the head of state and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for their attention and care.

The problems of the families of all martyr servicemen who died in battles in the Tovuz direction are also studied, and steps will be taken to solve them.