    Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court attends international event in Istanbul

    27.04.2022 [19:18]

    Istanbul, April 27, AZERTAC

    An Azerbaijani delegation led by Chairman of the Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev has attended a roundtable meeting held on the occasion of the 60th foundation anniversary of the Turkish Constitutional Court in Istanbul.

    The meeting, chaired by the Chairman of the Turkish Constitutional Court Zuhtu Arslan, was attended by delegations from more than 30 countries.

    The event focused on the main activities of the constitutional courts of the participating countries, as well as judicial and legal cooperation.

    Addressing the conference, Farhad Abdullayev said that Azerbaijan regularly conducts exchange of experience with the constitutional control organs of friendly and brotherly country of Turkey, as well as other foreign countries.

    Abdullayev noted that the establishment of the Conference of Constitutional Courts of the Organization of Turkic States, initiated by the Turkish Constitutional Court, would provide an effective platform for judicial and legal cooperation among the Turkic-speaking countries.

     

    Gunel Malikova

    Special Correspondent

