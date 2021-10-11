Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to visit Russia

Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade will pay a visit to the Russian Federation on October 11-14, on the invitation of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.

As part of the visit, Sheikhulislam Pashazade will meet with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia. Moreover, a trilateral meeting of religious leaders is scheduled to be held in Moscow.

The Caucasus Muslims Office and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia will co-organize a commemoratory event in Moscow with the participation of Azerbaijanis and representatives of other religious confessions to honor the martyrs of the Patriotic War.