    Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to visit Russia

    11.10.2021 [16:59]

    Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

    Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade will pay a visit to the Russian Federation on October 11-14, on the invitation of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.

    As part of the visit, Sheikhulislam Pashazade will meet with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia. Moreover, a trilateral meeting of religious leaders is scheduled to be held in Moscow.

    The Caucasus Muslims Office and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia will co-organize a commemoratory event in Moscow with the participation of Azerbaijanis and representatives of other religious confessions to honor the martyrs of the Patriotic War.

