    Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to visit United Arab Emirates

    07.05.2022 [15:26]

    Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

    Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade will pay a visit to the United Arab Emirates.

    As part of the visit, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade will attend an international conference on "Islamic Unity: the concept, opportunities, challenges" organized by the World Muslim Communities Council (TWMCC) on May 8-9 in Abu Dhabi.

    During the visit, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade will also meet with the UAE leadership, as well as influential participants of the conference.

