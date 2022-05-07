Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to visit United Arab Emirates

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade will pay a visit to the United Arab Emirates.

As part of the visit, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade will attend an international conference on "Islamic Unity: the concept, opportunities, challenges" organized by the World Muslim Communities Council (TWMCC) on May 8-9 in Abu Dhabi.

During the visit, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade will also meet with the UAE leadership, as well as influential participants of the conference.