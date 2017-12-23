    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Chairman of Foundation for Ethnic Understanding: Azerbaijan makes outstanding contribution to interfaith and intercultural dialogue

    23.12.2017 [20:54]

    Baku, December 23, AZERTAC

    “Azerbaijan makes a big contribution to interreligious and intercultural dialogue,” said Chairman of the US-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding Rabbi Marc Schneier, who attended “2017-Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue” international conference in Baku.

    Schneier commended President Ilham Aliyev for his outstanding support to Islamic solidarity. He said declaring 2017 as Year of Islamic Solidarity in Azerbaijan was of great importance.

    Schneier stressed the significance of the Baku conference in terms of bringing nations and religions together and widening international cooperation.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Chairman of Foundation for Ethnic Understanding: Azerbaijan makes outstanding contribution to interfaith and intercultural dialogue
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Malcolm Hoenlein: President Ilham Aliyev`s initiative on Islamic solidarity is example to other leaders
    23.12.2017 [19:19]
    Malcolm Hoenlein: President Ilham Aliyev`s initiative on Islamic solidarity is example to other leaders
    ‘President Ilham Aliyev`s declaring 2017 as Year of Islamic Solidarity is historical decision’
    08.08.2017 [19:03]
    ‘President Ilham Aliyev`s declaring 2017 as Year of Islamic Solidarity is historical decision’
    ‘Declaration of 2017 as Year of Islamic Solidarity in Azerbaijan is a good example to other countries’
    12.04.2017 [19:11]
    ‘Declaration of 2017 as Year of Islamic Solidarity in Azerbaijan is a good example to other countries’
    Jean-Francois Mancel: As President Ilham Aliyev said Islam is religion of peace and solidarity
    15.01.2017 [12:47]
    Jean-Francois Mancel: As President Ilham Aliyev said Islam is religion of peace and solidarity
    Other news in this section
    23.12.2017 [19:19]
    Malcolm Hoenlein: President Ilham Aliyev`s initiative on Islamic solidarity is example to other leaders
    22.12.2017 [22:04]
    Grand Mufti of Egypt: Baku conference is the result of Azerbaijan`s contribution to Islamic culture
    08.08.2017 [19:03]
    ‘President Ilham Aliyev`s declaring 2017 as Year of Islamic Solidarity is historical decision’
    07.08.2017 [19:26]
    Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif: Call for solidarity by President Ilham Aliyev is praiseworthy
    Chairman of Foundation for Ethnic Understanding: Azerbaijan makes outstanding contribution to interfaith and intercultural dialogue