Chairman of Foundation for Ethnic Understanding: Azerbaijan makes outstanding contribution to interfaith and intercultural dialogue

Baku, December 23, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan makes a big contribution to interreligious and intercultural dialogue,” said Chairman of the US-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding Rabbi Marc Schneier, who attended “2017-Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue” international conference in Baku.

Schneier commended President Ilham Aliyev for his outstanding support to Islamic solidarity. He said declaring 2017 as Year of Islamic Solidarity in Azerbaijan was of great importance.

Schneier stressed the significance of the Baku conference in terms of bringing nations and religions together and widening international cooperation.