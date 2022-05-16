  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Chairman of House of Representatives of Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan arrives in Azerbaijan

    16.05.2022 [18:40]

    Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

    A parliamentary delegation led by Chairman of the House of Representatives of the Supreme Assembly of the Republic of Tajikistan Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the 3rd General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO PA).

    The delegation was welcomed by Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Science and Education Bakhtiyar Aliyev, Head of the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan Working Group on Interparliamentary Relations Aydin Mirzazade, Tajik Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rustam Soli and other officials.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Chairman of House of Representatives of Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan arrives in Azerbaijan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    16.05.2022 [20:36]
    Vice President of Islamic Parliament of Iran arrives in Azerbaijan for visit
    16.05.2022 [18:13]
    Japanese portal highlights President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in opening ceremony of Rize-Artvin Airport
    16.05.2022 [17:37]
    Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkiye Mustafa Sentop arrives in Azerbaijan
    16.05.2022 [16:00]
    Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf arrives in Azerbaijan
    Chairman of House of Representatives of Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan arrives in Azerbaijan Chairman of House of Representatives of Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan arrives in Azerbaijan