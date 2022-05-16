Baku, May 16, AZERTAC A parliamentary delegation led by Chairman of the House of Representatives of the Supreme Assembly of the Republic of Tajikistan Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the 3rd General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO PA). The delegation was welcomed by Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Science and Education Bakhtiyar Aliyev, Head of the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan Working Group on Interparliamentary Relations Aydin Mirzazade, Tajik Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rustam Soli and other officials.

AZERTAG.AZ : Chairman of House of Representatives of Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan arrives in Azerbaijan

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter