Chairman of Kyrgyzstan’s Jogorku Kenesh arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

Chairman of the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan Dastanbek Djumabekov has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend celebrations of the centenary of the Azerbaijani parliament.

He was met by First Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov and other officials at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.