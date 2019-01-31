    • / POLITICS

    Chairman of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly meets with Chinese ambassador

    31.01.2019 [23:35]

    Nakhchivan, January 31, AZERTAC

    Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov has met with Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Wei Jinghua. The ambassador hailed relations between Azerbaijan and China.

    Vasif Talibov highlighted high-tech projects implemented by Chinese companies in Azerbaijan, including Huawei. He also commended the Chinese embassy for its contribution to equipping a newly-established kindergarten in Nakhchivan.

    Chairman of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly meets with Chinese ambassador
