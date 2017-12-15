Chairman of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly meets with Greek ambassador

Nakhchivan, December 15, AZERTAC

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov has met with Greek ambassador to Azerbaijan Nicolaos Kanellos.

The chairman of the Supreme Assembly hailed relations in the fields of education and trade between Nakhchivan and the Hellenic Republic. Vasif Talibov said he is sure that the visit of the Greek ambassador will contribute to the development of relations.

Ambassador Kanellos said he visited Nakhchivan to pay respect to memory of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev.

He said he is deeply impressed by development processes in the Autonomous Republic. Kanellos expressed Greece`s interest in expanding the bilateral ties.