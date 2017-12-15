    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Chairman of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly meets with Greek ambassador

    15.12.2017 [21:18]

    Nakhchivan, December 15, AZERTAC

    Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov has met with Greek ambassador to Azerbaijan Nicolaos Kanellos.

    The chairman of the Supreme Assembly hailed relations in the fields of education and trade between Nakhchivan and the Hellenic Republic. Vasif Talibov said he is sure that the visit of the Greek ambassador will contribute to the development of relations.

    Ambassador Kanellos said he visited Nakhchivan to pay respect to memory of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev.

    He said he is deeply impressed by development processes in the Autonomous Republic. Kanellos expressed Greece`s interest in expanding the bilateral ties.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Chairman of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly meets with Greek ambassador
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    110th anniversary of academician Hasan Aliyev celebrated in Nakhchivan
    14.12.2017 [19:37]
    110th anniversary of academician Hasan Aliyev celebrated in Nakhchivan
    Nakhchivan hosts ceremony to commemorate national leader Heydar Aliyev
    12.12.2017 [15:50]
    Nakhchivan hosts ceremony to commemorate national leader Heydar Aliyev
    Chairman of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly visits military post in Garmachatag village
    09.12.2017 [00:07]
    Chairman of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly visits military post in Garmachatag village
    Sadarak Grain Products Processing Plant commissioned after major overhaul
    29.11.2017 [17:16]
    Sadarak Grain Products Processing Plant commissioned after major overhaul
    Other news in this section
    15.12.2017 [23:29]
    Azerbaijani Deputy FM: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict hinders realization of regional projects among Black Sea States
    15.12.2017 [17:44]
    Iranian deputy FM: Caspian littoral states enjoy excellent relations
    15.12.2017 [16:32]
    Ambassador Yousef bin Hassan Al-Saai: There is growing mutual relationship between Azerbaijan and Qatar
    15.12.2017 [12:59]
    Turkish Foreign Ministry: Armenia must put an end to its invasion of Azerbaijan’s territories
    Chairman of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly meets with Greek ambassador