Chairman of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly meets with Korean ambassador

Nakhchivan, March 6, AZERTAC

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov has met Korean Ambassador to the country Kim Chang-gyu.

Mr. Talibov stressed the role of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in development of relations between Azerbaijan and Korea. He also highlighted beneficial cooperation in the field of education. The Chairman said the Korean language was taught at Nakhchivan State University, adding this contributes to development of cultural ties.

Mr. Talibov congratulated the Ambassador on the occasion of successful hosting Winter Olympic Games, and described that as a manifestation of development of the Republic of Korea.

Kim Chang-gyu, in turn, highlighted relations between the two countries, adding they are interested in developing bonds in variety of fields.