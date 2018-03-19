    • / POLITICS

    Chairman of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly meets with OSCE election observers

    19.03.2018 [20:44]

    Nakhchivan, March 19, AZERTAC

    Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Vasif Talibov has met with the election observers of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Filippo Ristoldo and Risto Hurme who will work during the upcoming Azerbaijani presidential election in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The ODIHR observers said they will monitor the pre-election campaign and the voting in Nakhchivan.

    Vasif Talibov highlighted preparations for the elections in Nakhchivan. He said all necessary conditions were created in the Autonomous Republic for observers. Vasif Talibov expressed his confidence that the elections will be held in accordance with law.

